



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a lot of buzz around the Philadelphia Union who are currently sitting comfortably atop the Eastern Conference. Through 21 games, the team has 10 wins, 5 losses, and 6 ties.

“I think the Philadelphia Union being in first place, so we get a little more recognition which is a good thing, the players have had a great season so far, and there’s a lot more recognition not only of the team, but also myself,” head coach Jim Curtin said. “I’m walking about the neighborhood and there’s a little bit of a buzz, there’s a lot of Union jerseys around the city right now.”

The team is now preparing for a difficult trip as they head out west to take on Real Salt Lake who is currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference. They know that they are the team to beat and are unfazed by the challenge.

“When you’re at the top there’s only one place to go,” Union forward Fafa Picault said.

Members of the organization feel this is a group capable of big things, and as the push for the postseason continues, the team’s ultimate goal is bringing home a championship.

Watch the video to hear more from the Union.