ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors in Mercer County says a hit-and-run driver has been arrested for causing a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Robbinsville last month. Twenty-four-year-old Robert Torres, of Philadelphia, was arrested Monday and charged with vehicular homicide and other related charges for the June 24 incident.
Authorities say Torres was traveling southbound on Route 130 in a white GMC Savana work van when he caused a Pontiac Trans Am to cross the median in the area of Woodside Road, where it collided with two other vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.
Vincent Zitani, the 23-year-old driver of the Trans Am, was pronounced dead at the scene. Seven others were injured.
Police say Torres fled the scene. His van was located the following morning in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
Torres is being held pending extradition to New Jersey.