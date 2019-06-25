ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who caused a deadly multi-vehicle accident in Robbinsville, New Jersey on Monday. The accident happened when a GMC Savana work van heading south on Route 130 caused a Pontiac Trans Am to cross the median in the area of Woodside Road around 6:30 p.m., where it collided with other vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.
The 23-year-old driver of the Pontiac was identified as Vincent Zitani, of Yardville, New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were six occupants in the fourth vehicle involved: a set of parents, grandparents, a teenage daughter and a family friend.
Most of the victims remain hospitalized and a teenage girl was airlifted to RWJ University New Brunswick where she is currently in stable condition.
Police located the white van in Langhorne, Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning, but are still searching for the driver.
If you have any information regarding this accident, contact Robbinsville Detective Sgt. Adrian Markowski at 609-273-7453 or Prosecutor’s Detective Salvatore Vaccaro at 609-273-7453.