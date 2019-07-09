Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man wanted in an attempted abduction in Center City. The incident happened on the 200 block of South 13th Street, around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a man in a red sedan got out of his vehicle and attacked a 24-year-old woman who was walking her dog. The man punched a 24-year-old woman in the face and told her to get into his car.
The victim ran away and the suspect left the scene north on 13th Street.
The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s, thin build, 5-foot-9, short “frizzy” hair, wearing light-colored shorts and a black T-shirt.
The vehicle is said to be a Red Mitsubishi sedan with no hub caps and a possible Uber emblem on the passenger side front windshield. The tag is unknown.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.