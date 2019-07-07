



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are searching for a man who allegedly grabbed a 37-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her in Center City. Authorities say the incident happened in a parking lot on the 1200 block of Latimer Street, near 12th and Locust Streets, early Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect dragged the victim into the parking lot before raping her and then robbing her.

The suspect then got into a red car and sped away, according to police.

“The cops had everything blocked off,” Vone Owens, who was walking her dog nearby Sunday morning, said. “It makes me worry for my girlfriend, for my kids to be around something like that. I work right here. It hits too close to home. It’s sad, it’s unfortunate.”

Authorities say the suspect is an African American man who was wearing all black clothing.

Investigators are currently trying to obtain security video in the hopes it could lead them to the suspect.

“You got to protect yours sisters, you got to keep your families close,” Owens said. “That shouldn’t happen to no one.”

Police say no arrests have been made.

The 37-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital and suffered minor injuries.