PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Franklin Parkway is back open after another spectacular Fourth of July celebration. Crews wasted no time getting to things back to normal once the fireworks capped off Thursday’s festivities.
The Party on the Parkway featured Academy and Grammy Award-Winning artist Jenifer Hudson and pop star Meghan Trainor.
This year more than 100,000 fans were in attendance as well as some additional security, but that didn’t stop anyone from enjoying the celebration.
“It’s different that it’s been in years past, there’s a lot more security but it’s a happy vibe and everyone’s put having a good time, the way the Fourth of July should be,” Fawn Ruiz said.
By many accounts, this was another successful Independence Day Party in Philadelphia.