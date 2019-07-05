Circus Show Dog Stolen In Smyrna, Delaware On 4th Of July

Comments
SMYRNA Del. (CBS) – Smyrna police is asking for the public’s help in locating a show dog that was stolen from a traveling circus on 4th of July. Police say someone took the dog from its kennel at George C. Wright Memorial Park sometime around 7 p.m. Thursday.
“Pipier 6” performs with the Zebrini Family Circus and is a mixed breed dog.
If you have any information on this incident, contact police at 302-653-9217.