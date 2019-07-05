WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From Noon Until 6 PM
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Smyrna news


SMYRNA Del. (CBS) – Smyrna police is asking for the public’s help in locating a show dog that was stolen from a traveling circus on 4th of July. Police say someone took the dog from its kennel at George C. Wright Memorial Park sometime around 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Pipier 6” performs with the Zebrini Family Circus and is a mixed breed dog.

Circus Show Dog Stolen In Smyrna, Delaware On 4th Of July

If you have any information on this incident, contact police at 302-653-9217.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s