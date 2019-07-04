FOURTH OF JULY:Best firework shows in Philadelphia region
By CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a robbery that may be connected to the abduction and murder of Camden City Council President’s grandson, Curtis Jenkins III. The robbery happened on the 200 block of Kaighn Avenue on July 1.

Police say one of the suspect’s in the robbery is 32-year-old Brandon Beverly, of Westville. Beverly has been charged with kidnapping and homicide in the murder investigation of Jenkins III.

Kidnappers Sent Photo Of Camden City Council President’s Grandson Tied Up, Demanding Ransom Prior To Murder, Father Says

The second robbery suspect is described as an African-American man wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

Credit: Camden County Police

Police believe this robbery may be tied to Jenkins III’s abduction and murder.

If you have any information about this suspect please call the Camden County Police Department at 856-757-7042 or send an anonymous tip through the StopIt app.

