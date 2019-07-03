



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A tragic end in the search for the grandson of Camden’s City Council President. Police say Curtis Jenkins III was abducted and killed. His father, Curtis Jenkins Jr., was being comforted by a friend outside of a garage on the 1100 block of Liberty Street where Camden County Police discovered his son Curtis Jenkins III’s body on Tuesday night.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

“It’s not real to me. That’s what’s going through my head,” Jenkins Jr. said.

Jenkins Jr. says his son was last seen on the 2700 block of Congress Road when he got an order for a food platter late on Sunday night.

When he went to deliver it, he disappeared.

“He cooks and sells food,” Jenkins Jr. explained. “It was a setup. Someone gave him a false address.”

Jenkins Jr. immediately reported his son missing early on Monday morning.

He says he received a call from the alleged kidnappers who sent him a photo of his son tied up and demanded a ransom.

“It’s hard to speak right now because like I said, my son is not into this. I’ve been out here all of my life. Not my son, my son ain’t into this, my son work at City Hall,” Jenkins Jr. said.

Prior to finding the 20-year-old’s body, police announced that 32-year-old Brandon Beverly, of Westville, was charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection with the disappearance.

Chief Scott Thomson called it, “calculated plot to entrap and abduct the victim.”

Jenkins Jr. told CBS3 he knows Beverly and does not believe his son was targeted because he is the grandson of Camden Council President Curtis Jenkins Sr. or because he got himself into any trouble.

“My son never even been into a fist fight,” Jenkins Jr. said. “He was a real caring kid. Caring, loving, always happy. Never bothered nobody. Everybody loved my son.”