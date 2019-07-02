  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A swimming ban in Wildwood Crest has been lifted after a malfunction at a Cape May County wastewater treatment facility on Monday prompted a portion of the ocean to be closed off. The Cape May County Health Department confirmed the swimming ban was lifted Tuesday morning after water test results came back within acceptable limits.

The ocean was closed off between Jefferson and Miami Avenues as a precaution.

“Officials from Cape May County MUA discovered Monday that the last three phases in its wastewater treatment system at the Seven-Mile-MUA Station failed to trigger during a period from sometime Sunday afternoon through Monday morning for treated water funneled through an outfall line that extends one mile into the ocean at Jefferson Avenue in Wildwood Crest,” officials said in a statement.

Officials say the beach is now safe for swimming.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s