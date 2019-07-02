WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A swimming ban in Wildwood Crest has been lifted after a malfunction at a Cape May County wastewater treatment facility on Monday prompted a portion of the ocean to be closed off. The Cape May County Health Department confirmed the swimming ban was lifted Tuesday morning after water test results came back within acceptable limits.
The ocean was closed off between Jefferson and Miami Avenues as a precaution.
“Officials from Cape May County MUA discovered Monday that the last three phases in its wastewater treatment system at the Seven-Mile-MUA Station failed to trigger during a period from sometime Sunday afternoon through Monday morning for treated water funneled through an outfall line that extends one mile into the ocean at Jefferson Avenue in Wildwood Crest,” officials said in a statement.
Officials say the beach is now safe for swimming.