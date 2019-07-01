WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Parts of the ocean in Wildwood Crest is off limits to the public while the public health coordinator of Cape May waits for the ocean water quality test results. The closure impacts areas south of Miami Avenue through Jefferson Avenue of Wildwood Crest.
The closure went into effect Monday afternoon as a precautionary measure and is expected to stay in effect until Tuesday morning.
“Officials from Cape May County MUA discovered Monday that the last three phases in its waste water treatment system at the Seven-Mile-MUA Station failed to trigger during a period from sometime Sunday afternoon through Monday morning for treated water funneled through an outfall line that extends one mile into the ocean at Jefferson Avenue in Wildwood Crest,” officials said in a statement.
The county is expected to have the results of its most recent water quality test on Tuesday morning and if the results are within acceptable limits the ocean will be reopened to the public.