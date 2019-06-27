  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:4081909, Larry Krasner, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Fraternal Order Of Police, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police wants to see District Attorney Larry Krasner out of office, and they’re making their message very clear with two new billboards along I-95. One of the billboards on I-95 reads, “Help Wanted: New Philadelphia District Attorney. Please contact FOP Lodge #5.”

The other billboard says, “Support the Philadelphia Police Department and victims of violence. Enough is Enough.”

“These billboards say it all,” union president John McNesby said. “Too much violence and no respect for crime victims.”

In the past, McNesby has expressed his dislike of Krasner, calling him “anti-police.” The FOP has also called for Krasner’s resignation after he dropped his opposition to an appeal hearing for Mumia Abu-Jamal. Abu-Jamal, a former Black Panther and death row activist, was convicted of killing a Philadelphia police officer in 1981.

This isn’t the first time the FOP has taken a shot at a Philadelphia district attorney. In January 2017, the union took a jab at former District Attorney Seth Williams, placing a similar billboard along I-95. Williams’ tenure as Philadelphia’s first black DA was mired in scandal. He eventually resigned after pleading guilty in a corruption trial in June 2017 and is now serving a five-year prison sentence.

 

Krasner took office in January 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s