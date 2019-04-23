



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday, members of the Fraternal Order of Police rallied around Maureen Faulkner, the widow of fallen Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner. She says District Attorney Larry Krasner betrayed her by dropping his opposition to an appeal hearing for Mumia Abu-Jamal.

Daniel Faulkner was murdered 38 years ago, but the emotion is still very raw. The victim’s widow told Eyewitness News the family thought they had closure but the rug was pulled from under their feet.

“I don’t have any kind words for the District Attorney, and he knows that,” FOP President John McNesby said.

The FOP of Philadelphia gathered to rally around victims of violent crime, especially Maureen Faulkner. Her husband was gunned down by Abu-Jamal during a traffic stop in 1981.

Abu-Jamal was convicted of the murder, but afterward, Maureen says she was told he would remain in prison for the rest of his life if she discontinued seeking the death penalty.

“I was told that if I put Mumia in for life without the possibility of parole that our family would be able to live a normal life, and it’s not happened,” Maureen said.

Last week, Maureen learned DA Krasner dropped his opposition to an appeals hearing for Abu-Jamal, which grants him a new hearing.

“How dare he do that to me. How dare he do that to the Faulkner family. He betrayed us, he lied to us,” Maureen said.

Now with the FOP backing Maureen, they’re hoping to get Krasner out.

“He’s a defense attorney and he doesn’t understand the other side, and I don’t think he’s able to come around to that,” Maureen said.

Krasner was at a town hall even Tuesday evening. He declined to comment on his decision. No date has been set for Abu-Jamal’s hearing as of yet.