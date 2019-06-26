TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A Mercer County grand jury formally charged a West Windsor man in a crash that killed a 20-year-old college student last year. Officials say 23-year-old David Lamar was indicted on aggravated manslaughter, death by auto and assault by auto following a 2018 accident that killed 20-year-old Michael Sot.
Lamar was allegedly driving south on Pennington Road in a 2018 Kia Optima when he crossed the center line around 2 a.m. on Dec. 2 and collided with a 2007 Dodge Charger occupied by six people – five of those students at The College of New Jersey.
Court Appearance For Man Charged In Crash That Killed College Of New Jersey Student
Sot, the driver of the Dodge Charger, was killed and his five passengers were injured. Lamar’s passenger was also injured in the accident.
“The indictment states Lamar caused Sot’s death by disregarding the speed limited and/or drinking while intoxicated and/or crossing over the double lines,” read a statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
The indictment is a result of an investigation by the Ewing Township Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Team.