MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The man charged in a car crash that killed a College of New Jersey student is appearing in court on Tuesday.

Investigators say David Lamar was impaired when his car crossed the center line and crashed into a car driven by 20-year-old Michael Sot on Dec. 2 in Mercer County.

Sot was the designated driver for some friends that night.

Lamar faces charges of vehicular homicide.