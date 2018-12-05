Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EWING, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide in addition to other charges following a fatal two vehicle collision at The College of New Jersey Sunday morning.

Police say David Lamar was impaired when he attempted to pass vehicles ahead of him and drove over the double yellow line, colliding with a car full of students on the 1800 block of Pennington Road.

In addition to vehicular homicide, Lamar is charged with seven counts of second-degree assault by auto.

A 20-year-old student died Tuesday from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Michael Sot, a sophomore math major from Clark, died Tuesday, Monmouth County officials said.

“This news is heartbreaking,” TCNJ President Kathryn Foster said. “Michael was an outstanding student, and a trusted and caring friend with a bright future ahead of him. The TCNJ community is keeping his family, friends, and loved ones in its thoughts during this tremendously difficult time.”

“Our focus over the coming days and weeks will be on helping our campus community process this devastating loss and providing appropriate resources to those who need assistance.”

Sot was acting as a designated driver for five other students when the impaired driver crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the vehicle, a GoFundMe set up in Sot’s memory states.

Sending our love and support to our injured students and their loved ones. If you’d like to contribute to the TCNJ Car Accident Recovery Fund on GoFundMe, please visit please visit: https://t.co/pnngrqv5zW — TCNJ (@TCNJ) December 3, 2018

College officials say five students were injured: Danielle DeFlores, Matthew DeGenova, Anthony Galante, Ryan Moore and Sot.

Six people remain hospitalized as of Monday, including three in critical condition. Injuries suffered in the crash included broken bones, a ruptured bladder and a brain injury.

