



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A store owner in the city’s Nicetown section was shot overnight as he was closing shop. This is just the latest of nearly a dozen shootings in Philadelphia this weekend

Police combed through the 1900 block of West Hunting Park in Nicetown looking for clues after investigators say someone shot the owner of Uncle’s Seafood.

“That shooting victim is 63 years of age. He’s shot four times: twice in the hip, twice in the lower back. He’s in stable condition, although he’s shot four times,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

BREAKING: Philadelphia Police are working to confirm what kind of weapon was used after a 63 year old man was shot outside his restaurant a short while ago. More info to come #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/VOuV8ronue — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) June 24, 2019

Police say a man driving a white car pulled over and opened fire as the victim was closing his business.

A witness drove the victim to Temple University Hospital.

“He was not robbed so he was clearly targeted,” Small said.

The shooting follows a violent weekend. Since 8 p.m. Saturday, there have been at least 11 shootings in various parts of Philadelphia.

So far, shootings in the city are up 6% compared with the same period last year.

“If we need to spend the money to enhance our ability to deal with this violent crime then that’s what we should do,” City Council President Darrell Clarke said.

The city is looking into the possibility of using “ShotSpotter” to help curb the city’s violence. The device has the ability to track gunfire. It alerts police with the goal of improving response time.

“We gotta get engaged. We cannot continue this path of lawlessness,” Clarke said.

Local municipalities, including Camden Police, have been known to use “ShotSpotter.”

Council President Clarke also recently introduced a package of gun legislation he expects will get some resistance.

Meanwhile, police plan to return to the scene and get surveillance video from local businesses.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.