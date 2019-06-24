PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Detention hearings are scheduled in Philadelphia for six crew members of a Swiss-owned container ship following the seizure of more than 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, of cocaine. The six crew members of the MSC Gayane are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday detention hearings on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine aboard a ship.
Philadelphia Drug Bust: Authorities Confirm 6 Arrests In Historic Cocaine Bust At Philadelphia Port
Monday’s court hearing will determine if they will remain in federal custody. If convicted, they face life in prison.
PHOTOS: Massive Cocaine Bust At Philadelphia Port
Authorities said they boarded the ship about a week ago for a routine screening but detected anomalies while examining seven shipping containers.
Over $1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized At Philadelphia Port, U.S. Attorney’s Office Says
They said the drugs found on the vessel, which was sailing under a Liberian flag, had an estimated street value of $1.1 billion.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)