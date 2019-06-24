  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Detention hearings are scheduled in Philadelphia for six crew members of a Swiss-owned container ship following the seizure of more than 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, of cocaine. The six crew members of the MSC Gayane are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday detention hearings on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine aboard a ship.

Monday’s court hearing will determine if they will remain in federal custody. If convicted, they face life in prison.

Authorities said they boarded the ship about a week ago for a routine screening but detected anomalies while examining seven shipping containers.

They said the drugs found on the vessel, which was sailing under a Liberian flag, had an estimated street value of $1.1 billion.

