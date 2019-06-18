Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over $1 billion worth of cocaine was seized during a drug bust at the Philadelphia Port on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says. Federal sources confirmed to CBS3 that a bust took place on a cargo ship that was docked at the port.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 16.5 tons of cocaine was confiscated.
Members of the ship’s crew were arrested and federally charged.
Video from Chopper 3 shows federal authorities going through a cargo ship as they continue to investigate the drug bust.
