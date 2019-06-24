Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Camden announced on Monday an arrest has been in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened on June 22 at the Centennial Village Apartments. Officials say they have arrested and charged 27-year-old Amanda Ramirez for the stabbing her twin sister to death.
On Saturday, officers found 27-year-old Anna Ramirez suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead, just after 6 a.m.
Amanda Ramirez is now facing a first degree aggravated manslaughter charges.
Following the arrest, Ramirez was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility to await a pretrial detention hearing, according to officials.