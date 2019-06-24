By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden County News, Local, Local TV


CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Camden announced on Monday an arrest has been in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened on June 22 at the Centennial Village Apartments. Officials say they have arrested and charged 27-year-old Amanda Ramirez for the stabbing her twin sister to death.

On Saturday, officers found 27-year-old Anna Ramirez suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead, just after 6 a.m.

Child Care Center Aide In Delaware Charged With Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Two Children, Police Say

Amanda Ramirez is now facing a first degree aggravated manslaughter charges.

Following the arrest, Ramirez was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility to await a pretrial detention hearing, according to officials.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s