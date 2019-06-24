  • CBS 3On Air

HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Kent County child care center aide is facing charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting two young children, police say. Officials in Harrington say they arrested 27-year-old Timothy McCray after investigating a sexual abuse complaint.

credit: Harrington Police Dept.

The investigation began in May, when officials were contacted by the Division of Family Services in reference to a possible sexual abuse incident.

The investigation revealed that on separate occasions in May, a 4-year-old and 5-year-old child were allegedly sexually assaulted by McCray who was employed by Telamon Head Start as an aide.

The abuse allegedly took place at the Telamon Head Start that is located in the 100 block of East Street in Harrington.

He now is facing three counts of sexual abuse charges among others.

Police in Harrington say the investigation into the allegations is ongoing.

