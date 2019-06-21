  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular stretch of Sansom Street in Center City is finally back open after being closed for nearly a year. The intersection of Sansom and Juniper Streets was shut down last July after a 48-inch water main broke.

Center City Businesses Suffer Following Massive Water Main Break 

Chopper 3 was overhead Friday morning as crews removed barriers blocking the streets.

The water department says the repair project was a major undertaking.

They replaced three water mains – 550 feet of sewer lines – along with sidewalks, curbs and street lights.

In all, it cost an estimated $1.7 million.

