Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular stretch of Sansom Street in Center City is finally back open after being closed for nearly a year. The intersection of Sansom and Juniper Streets was shut down last July after a 48-inch water main broke.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular stretch of Sansom Street in Center City is finally back open after being closed for nearly a year. The intersection of Sansom and Juniper Streets was shut down last July after a 48-inch water main broke.
Center City Businesses Suffer Following Massive Water Main Break
Chopper 3 was overhead Friday morning as crews removed barriers blocking the streets.
The water department says the repair project was a major undertaking.
They replaced three water mains – 550 feet of sewer lines – along with sidewalks, curbs and street lights.
In all, it cost an estimated $1.7 million.