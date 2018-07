Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A massive water main break in Center City is causing a mess Tuesday.

The 48-inch water main break is at 10th and Walnut Streets.

Water starting gushing onto several streets around 4 a.m.

The water department is working to shut off the water at the source. The issue could take up to a day to be fixed, say officials.

