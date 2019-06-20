PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting and attempted robbery of a SEPTA conductor in May. SEPTA and Philadelphia police announced Thursday morning the arrests of Jemil Wylie and Donel Mills in connection to the shooting.
“The unknown suspects became SEPTA’s most wanted fugitives. They are no longer most wanted. They are in custody,” SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel III said during a press conference on Thursday.
The shooting happened May 10 at the Carpenter Lane Station along the Chestnut Hill West Line. Police say the 57-year-old SEPTA conductor was shot during an attempted robbery.
The conductor had stepped off the train when he was approached by Wylie and Mills. Police say the men demanded money but the conductor pushed one of the men. That’s when Wylie allegedly shot the conductor.
The 19-year SEPTA veteran was shot once in the lower back. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Authorities say Mills was already in custody in Upper Darby for a domestic assault in late May. Wylie was arrested two days ago in Oxford Circle.