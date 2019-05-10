By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A regional rail train conductor was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a SEPTA station in West Mount Airy, police say. The shooting happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Carpenter Station on the 6900 block of Emlen Street.

Police say the conductor suffered a gunshot wound to their right hip.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

The station serves the Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail line.

SEPTA has suspended service while police investigate.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

