WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Wildwood’s new roller coaster will make its debut just in time for the 4th of July holiday. The Runaway Tram is set to open on July 2 at Morey’s Pier.
Runaway Tram pays homage to Wildwood’s Sightseer Tramcar, an icon of the Wildwood Boardwalk since it debuted nearly 70 years ago.
The family-friendly coaster will feature one train with 10 two-person passenger cars.
Morey’s Piers Adding Tramcar Themed Roller Coaster For Summer 2019
It will climb 40 feet before twisting and turning through 922 feet of track.