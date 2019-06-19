WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Immediate Suburbs From 12 PM Until 6 AM Thursday
By CBS3 Staff
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Wildwood’s new roller coaster will make its debut just in time for the 4th of July holiday. The Runaway Tram is set to open on July 2 at Morey’s Pier.

Runaway Tram pays homage to Wildwood’s Sightseer Tramcar, an icon of the Wildwood Boardwalk since it debuted nearly 70 years ago.

The family-friendly coaster will feature one train with 10 two-person passenger cars.

It will climb 40 feet before twisting and turning through 922 feet of track.

