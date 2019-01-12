Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Morey’s Piers is adding a new roller coaster to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The family-friendly Runaway Tram is named after Wildwood’s iconic Tramcar.

“The Wildwood Sightseer Tramcar is a beloved sight on the boardwalk, and it made complete sense to pay homage to this Jersey Shore staple as we celebrate 50 years on the piers,” said Jack Morey, second generation partner of Morey’s Piers. “To keep our family business ever-evolving, we strive to create innovative new experiences for our guests that honor the history of Wildwood.”

📣 WATCH THE RUNAWAY TRAM PLEASE! 📣

All new for 2019, it’s here to kickstart our 50th season celebrations.https://t.co/I4ovlTjozz pic.twitter.com/LtNjyJnf2s — Morey's Piers (@MoreysPiers) January 10, 2019

The $4 million roller coaster will climb 40-feet before twisting and turning riders along the 922-feet track.

Runaway Tram will be located on Surfside Pier.