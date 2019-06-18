



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has been ranked the number two children’s hospital in the country, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report released the 13th annual Best Children’s Hospital rankings on Tuesday.

The research factored objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available resources.

“While health care is rapidly changing, the objective of U.S. News’ Best Children’s Hospitals remains the same: provide families with a comprehensive and trusted starting point as they, in consultation with their doctors and other medical professionals, search for the pediatric care they need,” said Ben Harder, Chief of Health Analysis and Managing Editor at U.S. News. “Our rankings, now in their 13th year, have always put parents and young patients at the front and center of our mission.”

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia ranked number two while Boston Children’s Hospital landed the number one spot and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Texas Children’s Hospital tied for the third spot.

It was also listed in the top of 10 pediatric specialties.

The hospital was ranked number one in diabetes and endocrinology and gastroenterology and GI surgery; number two in neurology and surgery, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology; number three in neonatal and orthopedic; number four in nephrology; and number seven in cancer and cardiology and heart surgery.