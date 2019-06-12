PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new report ranks the top high schools in the Philadelphia metro area. U.S. News and World Report released Wednesday the 2019 Best High Schools by Metro Area rankings.
Philadelphia was ranked in the top five largest metro areas in the country.
The top ten schools in the Philadelphia Metro Area are:
1. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School
2. Downingtown STEM Academy
3. Charter School of Wilmington
4. Radnor High School
5. Central High School
6. Conestoga High School
7. Strath Haven High School
8. Unionville High School
9. New Hope-Solebury High School
10. Cab Calloway School of the Arts
“We’ve heard from students, parents and school officials that they’re interested in seeing how their schools compare with others in the community,” said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. “With these new rankings, residents in more than 900 metro areas nationwide can see which local schools are succeeding at education and graduating their students.”
The report used the same method as the 2019 Best High Schools national ranking that was published earlier this year.
New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago were ranked the top three metro areas in the country.
For the full list of the 2019 Best High Schools by Metro Area, click here.