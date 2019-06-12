  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new report ranks the top high schools in the Philadelphia metro area. U.S. News and World Report released Wednesday the 2019 Best High Schools by Metro Area rankings.

Philadelphia was ranked in the top five largest metro areas in the country.

The top ten schools in the Philadelphia Metro Area are:

1. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School
2. Downingtown STEM Academy
3. Charter School of Wilmington
4. Radnor High School
5. Central High School
6. Conestoga High School
7. Strath Haven High School
8. Unionville High School
9. New Hope-Solebury High School
10. Cab Calloway School of the Arts

“We’ve heard from students, parents and school officials that they’re interested in seeing how their schools compare with others in the community,” said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. “With these new rankings, residents in more than 900 metro areas nationwide can see which local schools are succeeding at education and graduating their students.”

The report used the same method as the 2019 Best High Schools national ranking that was published earlier this year.

New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago were ranked the top three metro areas in the country.

For the full list of the 2019 Best High Schools by Metro Area, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s