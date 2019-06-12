



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At what point does celebrating during a World Cup match become too much? The United States Women’s National Soccer team is finding out that answer.

Some people are criticizing the team, saying the players did too much celebrating during their 13-0 victory over Thailand on Tuesday.

Some believe the celebrating became unsportsmanlike after a certain point.

After one goal, team captain Megan Rapinoe celebrated by twirling around and sliding to the turf before going to her sideline for a team group hug.

Some of the harshest criticism came from the Canadian National Team, with some players calling it “disgraceful.”

But the Americans are not apologizing.

“When it comes to celebrations, I think this was a really good team performance and I think it was important for us to celebrate with each other,” co-captain Alex Morgan said.

“I sit here and I go, ‘If this is 10-0 in a men’s World Cup, are we getting the same questions?’” said coach Jill Ellis.

The Women’s National Team will get another chance to celebrate on Sunday as they take on the Chile National Team.