22-year-old woman stabbed twice at school function in North Philadelphia, police say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Kensington Wednesday evening, according to police. Police say the victim was shot multiple times throughout his body and was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of East Somerset Street shortly before 7:15 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at 7:22 p.m.

22-Year-Old Woman Stabbed Twice At School Function In North Philadelphia, Police Say

No arrests have been made so far.

