BREAKING:22-year-old woman stabbed twice at school function in North Philadelphia, police say
By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a stabbing at a school function in North Philadelphia. Police say the stabbing happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday on the 1800 block of N. Front Street.

According to officials, a 22-year-old female was stabbed once in the right side of her chest and once in the back.

She was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

So far, police have not recovered a weapon and no arrests have been made.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.

