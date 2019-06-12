Comments (2)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a stabbing at a school function in North Philadelphia. Police say the stabbing happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday on the 1800 block of N. Front Street.
According to officials, a 22-year-old female was stabbed once in the right side of her chest and once in the back.
She was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
So far, police have not recovered a weapon and no arrests have been made.
