BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A former district judge has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison. Sixty-one-year-old John Waltman previously admitted to a litany of federal crimes.
He served as a district judge from 2010 to 2016.
Waltman, along with two others, were indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The trio laundered $400,000 during drug, bank and health care frauds.
“The laws of the land apply to everyone – especially to public officials who hold office to serve the public good,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain. “When public servants choose to flout the rule of law, they disgrace themselves and the offices they hold. Every public official should be on notice after today’s sentence: federal law enforcement is watching and we will hold you accountable if you make the wrong choices.”
Waltman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in January.