PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are warning sex offenders in the state of a scam that is targeting them. Police say someone is attempting to defraud them.
Police say registered sex offenders are receiving calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official, telling them that they are not in compliance with their registration requirements, and holding a warrant for their arrest.
Police say the caller then tells the registered sex offenders that the issue can be resolved if they are able to obtain a cash card or arrange a money transfer.
“The Pennsylvania State Police does not solicit registered sex offenders for any type of monetary compensation to gain compliance with registration requirements. Any issues concerning compliance with registration requirements is only resolved by an offender appearing at an approved registration site, or by personal contact with a law enforcement official,” police said in a press release.
Police said anyone who may receive these types of calls should attempt to verify the phone number of the incoming call, obtain as much information about the caller as possible, note the details of the instructions they provide and to contact their local police department.
If any sex offender had received this type of call, they can report it to Pennsylvania State Police at 866-771-3170.