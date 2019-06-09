  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Odunde Festival, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people are expected celebrate the sights and sounds of African culture at the 44th Annual Odunde Festival in Philadelphia Sunday. This year’s festival will stretch across 15 blocks near 23rd and South Street.

The event has grown over the past four decades to become one of the largest and longest running African culture street festivals in the country.

Streets will be packed with more than 100 vendors from around the world selling merchandise from many African nations, the Caribbean and Brazil.

The festival will be running from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., for more information about Sunday’s event, click here.

