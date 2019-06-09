



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is gearing up for the 2019 Pride Parade and Festival on Sunday. This year’s event pays special tribute to the demonstrations that launched the LGBTQ+ movement – the Stonewall Riots.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at 13th and Locust Streets in the heart of the Gayborhood, while festival gates open at noon at the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing. The parade is expected to reach Penn’s Landing at approximately 1 p.m.

Last year, the organization Philly Pride Presents had its 30th Pride Day.

The nation’s birthplace was one of the first cities in the U.S. with a pride parade, which started in 1972 and continued until 1976.

Since 1988, the parade has been an annual event in Philadelphia.

Many planning to attend to say it’s still needed today.

“Being black and gay and being rejected from churches to religion, wherever we go, it’s just not right,” Steven Davis said. “People know that we’re here, we’re people, we’re human just like everybody else.”

On Saturday, Visit Philly hosted an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City that launched the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.

Supporters came down to the Cherry Street Pier on Columbus Boulevard to participate in the the hashtag #IAmStoneWall rainbow ribbon activation.

Many wrote messages on ribbons of love and support. All of them will go on a float for the parade.

Christina Morris and Rianna Salm are looking forward to participating in the parade.

“Pride started as a riot, as a protest and to know that this year is the 50th anniversary of that, I know New York is going huge, but I know Philly goes just as huge,” Salm said. “It’s going to be huge, it’s going to be a celebration.”

“But it’s honestly just going to be a really deep embrace of what it means to love yourself and love others and love freely and know that that’s a right for people,” Salm added. “Just being yourself is a human right.”

