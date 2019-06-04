Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — According to a firm out of Delaware, rising sea levels will leave Atlantic City uninhabitable by the end of the century.
24/7 Wall Street also says AC is one of the top American cities at risk of being under water in 60 years. Atlantic City is No. 3 on that list.
The firm used data assuming a three-foot increase in sea level rise by 2060 and a 6.5-foot increase by 2100. Fifty percent of AC will be uninhabitable by 2060 and by 2100, 92.8% of the city will be under water, the research found.
Miami Beach topped the list, followed by Hoboken, New Jersey, Atlantic City, Key West, Florida at No. 4 and Galveston, Texas at No. 5.