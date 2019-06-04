By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Atlantic City, Climate Change, Local, Local TV


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — According to a firm out of Delaware, rising sea levels will leave Atlantic City uninhabitable by the end of the century.

24/7 Wall Street also says AC is one of the top American cities at risk of being under water in 60 years. Atlantic City is No. 3 on that list.

The firm used data assuming a three-foot increase in sea level rise by 2060 and a 6.5-foot increase by 2100. Fifty percent of AC will be uninhabitable by 2060 and by 2100, 92.8% of the city will be under water, the research found.

Several Local Nursing Homes Rank Among America’s Worst, Senate Report Finds

Miami Beach topped the list, followed by Hoboken, New Jersey, Atlantic City, Key West, Florida at No. 4 and Galveston, Texas at No. 5.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s