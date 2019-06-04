PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A number of local nursing homes have been named in a federal report outlining the worst nursing homes in the country. The list was released on Monday and revealed the 400 nursing homes that “persistently under performed.”
The list was released by Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey as part of an investigation into federal oversight of nursing homes.
Out of the 400 listed, 20 are in Pennsylvania, 11 are in New Jersey and six are in Delaware.
Those in Philadelphia include Willow Terrace, the Cheltenham Nursing and Rehab Center and Cathedral Village. Homes named on the list were chosen based on a history of poor care.
