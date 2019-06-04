PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rapper Meek Mill will get a new court hearing next month as he tries to get his more than decade-old drug and gun conviction thrown out. The hearing will be in front of the Superior Court, not Judge Genece Brinkley.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Mill should get a new trial and argued the judge is biased.
Brinkley has denied those accusations.
“We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated. In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all,” lawyer Jordan Siev said.
Brinkley sentenced Mill to two to four years in prison for minor violations of his probation.
The court hearing will take place on July 16.