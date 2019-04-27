PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Philadelphia 76ers Co-Owner Michael Rubin took to social media showing support for Meek Mill Friday night. According to Rubin’s Instagram post, a judge denied the Philadelphia rapper permission to go to Toronto for the Sixers playoff game against the Raptors.
“Judge Genece Brinkley — I know you have a vendetta against Meek Mill and are obsessed with trying to control every aspect of his life,” read Rubin’s post. “We filed w/ your court as soon as the schedule came out since you need to approve travel to Canada! Since you didn’t respond to numerous phone calls and emails we even sent a lawyer to the courthouse today!!”
Judge Genece Brinkley – I know you have a vendetta against Meek Mill and are obsessed with trying to control every aspect of his life, but did you really NOT approve him to go to rep the sixers in Toronto for the game? Do you also hate PHILLY? As soon as the schedule came out, Meek asked probation for approval- they immediately approved! (YES FOR EVERYONE WHO DOESN’T UNDERSTAND, MEEK MUST STILL GET THE JUDGES APPROVAL PERSONALLY EVERYTIME HE LEAVES PA SINCE HE’S STILL ON PROBATION 12 YEARS LATER FOR A CRIME HE DIDN’T COMMIT) We filed w/your court as soon as the schedule came out since you need to approve travel to Canada! Since you didn’t respond to numerous phone calls and emails we even sent a lawyer to the courthouse today!! AND MOST IMPORTANTLY IF THIS HAPPENS TO MEEK, WHAT DO YOU THINK HAPPENS TO THE AVG PERSON ON PROBATION??
In 2008, Mill was convicted on drug and gun charges. As part of his 12-year probation, he is required to get Judge Brinkley’s approval for any traveling outside of Pennsylvania, according to Rubin.
The Judge has overseen many of Meek’s previous cases which includes a 2017 probation violation that sentenced him to two to four years in prison.
Last April, Meek Mill was released from prison, with the help of Rubin, and was immediately taken by helicopter to the Sixers’ playoff game where he rang the bell.
The Sixers start the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs Saturday night In Tornoto.