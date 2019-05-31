Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is waiving adoption fees this weekend for all animals who have been in the shelter for over two weeks. This is happening from May 31 until June 2 at the PSPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters at 350 E. Erie Avenue.
They are calling it the “Summer (Life) Savings Adoption Event,” this is an effort to help the Animal Care and Control team of Philadelphia.
ACCT Philly has been shut down for weeks as it continues to tackle an upper respiratory infection in a number of its dogs.
Since May 19, the PSPCA has been acting as a temporary overflow facility for ACCT Philly and have taken in 109 animals but are running out of room to take in more animals.
For more information on this event visit the PSPCA’s website.