PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies were missing outfielder Odubel Herrera Tuesday night, following his arrest for domestic violence charges. On Monday the 27-year-old outfielder was arrested at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City, after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with his 20-year-old girlfriend.

Many fans say that Major League Baseball made the right call by placing him on administrative leave.

“There’s no excuse for that kind of behavior. You don’t hit girls,” said Duke Misnik.

“I don’t believe in domestic violence and I think that it’s a tragedy any time that happens to someone. So yes, they made a good decision,” said Desiree Thomas.

Fans have mixed feelings on whether or not Herrera should able to play for the Phillies again.

“If he goes through classes and says he’s sorry — everyone deserves a second chance but maybe not with the Phillies, though,” another fan said.

Only time will tell what happens next. The team reported the incident to MLB as soon as the organization learned of the arrest.

