ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at an Atlantic City hotel and casino, police say. Herrera, 27, was taken into custody without incident at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino around 8:30 p.m. He has now been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera arrested last night after a domestic violence incident involving his 20 year old girlfriend at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, CBS Philly has learned. — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) May 28, 2019

Atlantic City police officers responded Monday night to the Golden Nugget for a domestic violence incident report.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman, of Philadelphia, with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck after allegedly being assaulted by Herrera.

The woman refused any medical attention.

Police located Herrera in his hotel room and he was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Herrera was released on a summons with a future court date.

Herrera has been with the Phillies since 2015 and was an All-Star in 2016. He’s been struggling this season, hitting only .222 with a .629 OPS.

Herrera signed a five-year contract extension with the Phillies in 2016.

The Phillies said they were made aware of the incident Tuesday morning.

“Upon receiving this information, we immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has informed us that Herrera has been placed on Administrative Leave. The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by MLB and the MLBPA,” the organization said in a statement.

If you have any information about this incident, contact police at 609-347-5766.