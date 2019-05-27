PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 71-year-old woman operating a red Kia SUV drove through the front window of a South Philadelphia retail store, injuring multiple people on Monday, according to officials. The incident happened at the Rainbow Shop, located on the 2400 block of South 24th Street, around 2:20 p.m.
Police say a 16-year-old boy has been transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition.
A 57-year-old woman suffered neck and back injuries. She was transported to Methodist Hospital in an unknown condition.
Two other girls, ages 15 and 14, also suffered minor injuries. They are being transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
The 71-year-old woman is being transported to Presbyterian Hospital for observation.
