By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 71-year-old woman operating a red Kia SUV drove through the front window of a South Philadelphia retail store, injuring multiple people on Monday, according to officials. The incident happened at the Rainbow Shop, located on the 2400 block of South 24th Street, around 2:20 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy has been transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition.

A 57-year-old woman suffered neck and back injuries. She was transported to Methodist Hospital in an unknown condition.

Credit: CBS3

Two other girls, ages 15 and 14, also suffered minor injuries. They are being transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

The 71-year-old woman is being transported to Presbyterian Hospital for observation.

