CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — A man shot in Chester Heights over the weekend has been identified as a former teacher in the Garnet Valley School District. Police say 44-year-old Joseph Iavarone remains in critical condition Monday night after being shot in the head.
His neighbor, 49-year-old John Ballas, is charged with the shooting. It happened Sunday on the 100 block of Bishops Drive.
School officials at Garnet Valley say they’ll have counseling services for students, faculty and staff at the schools Tuesday in the wake of the shooting.