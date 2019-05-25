  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMTails of Valor
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have identified an armed and dangerous man accused of robbing a couple in their center city as they packed up their car. Detectives say Raymond Green forced his way into the couple’s home in the 300 block of Camac Street early Thursday morning.

According to police, a 72-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were packing their car outside of their home when they were approached by multiple men including Green.

Once inside the victims’ house the suspects took their cellphones and wallets before running ran out of the front door and stole the couple’s car.

But, the car shut off at the end of the block when it got too far away from the owner, who had the keys.

Police say Green has been seen near city hall and the SEPTA concourse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s