PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have identified an armed and dangerous man accused of robbing a couple in their center city as they packed up their car. Detectives say Raymond Green forced his way into the couple’s home in the 300 block of Camac Street early Thursday morning.
According to police, a 72-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were packing their car outside of their home when they were approached by multiple men including Green.
Once inside the victims’ house the suspects took their cellphones and wallets before running ran out of the front door and stole the couple’s car.
But, the car shut off at the end of the block when it got too far away from the owner, who had the keys.
Police say Green has been seen near city hall and the SEPTA concourse.