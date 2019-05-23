PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are looking for two men who robbed a couple at gunpoint and stole their car early Thursday morning in Center City. No one was hurt. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 300 block of S. Camac Street in Washington Square West.
Police say a 72-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were packing their car outside of their home when they were approached by two armed men.
The suspects went into the victims’ house and took their cellphones and wallets. The men then ran out of the front door and stole the couple’s car, but police tell Eyewitness News the car shut off at the end of the block when it got too far away from the owner, who had the keys.
Police say investigators recovered a gun in the car, but that it was either a fake gun or a BB gun, not an actual handgun. The suspects remain on the run.