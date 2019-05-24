



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donovan McNabb didn’t mince words if he belonged in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback told TMZ Sports he deserves to be in the hallowed halls in Canton.

“I’m not hesitating on that. I am a Hall of Famer,” McNabb said. “My numbers speak for themselves.”

McNabb had a very good, if not complicated, career in Philadelphia. He led the Eagles to five NFC Championship game appearances and one Super Bowl appearance.

“But, people don’t realize how hard it is to get to the NFC Championship and to get there five times, and then make it to a Super Bowl? It’s tough,” McNabb said.

He also had a tumultuous relationship with the fans during his career, and a very public falling out with wide receiver Terrell Owens during the 2005 season.

Overall, McNabb has better numbers than some other quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame, including former Dallas Cowboys’ Troy Aikman.

“My numbers are better than Troy Aikman,” McNabb said.

McNabb has 37,276 passing yards, 234 passing touchdowns and 117 interceptions, compared to Aikman’s 32,942 passing yards, 165 passing touchdowns and 141 interceptions. However, Aikman has three Super Bowl wins while McNabb has none.

“When they look at my numbers, yeah, but then they always want to add other stuff into it. ‘Was he an All-Pro? Was he this? How many Super Bowl opportunities?'” McNabb told TMZ Sports.

McNabb, who has been eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2016, had his No. 5 retired by the Eagles in 2013.

McNabb also played one season each for the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings and retired after the 2011 season.