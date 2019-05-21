PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Eagles opened their first set of organized team activities today, and there was one notable face missing from the facility, starting safety Malcolm Jenkins. According to Adam Schefter, this is the first time in Jenkins’ career that he has not attended the start of his team’s offseason workout program.

Eagles S Malcom Jenkins, who was not present for team’s off-season workout program for the first time in his career, also is a no-show today for the start of Philadelphia’s Organized Team Activities, per source. Jenkins is one of the NFL’s most-respected players; absence notable. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2019

These workouts are voluntary, so there will be no fine forthcoming from the team for Jenkins’ absence. However, his absence has caused speculation, and most of it revolves around the thought that the 31-year-old three-time Pro Bowler wants a new contract. Jenkins is entering the final two years of his four-year $35 million extension that he signed with the team in 2017. He is due to make about $8.3 million this year, between his base salary and roster bonus, but he just watched as several safeties around the league drew big paydays this offseason.

There is still plenty of time for Jenkins and the team to work something out if that is indeed the cause of him missing today’s workouts. Mandatory mini-camp doesn’t begin until June 11th, and training camp won’t start until later in July.

Jenkins hasn’t commented yet on the reason he isn’t present at the first day of workouts, but he is continuing to do work in the community, posting a video to his Twitter account today encouraging people to get out and vote.