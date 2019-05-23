Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was killed and a 35-year-old woman was injured in a double shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened at 16th and Diamond Streets at approximately 9:24 p.m.
The man was shot multiple times in the torso, according to police. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:29 p.m.
The woman was shot twice in the abdomen and is in critical condition, police say.
No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call police.